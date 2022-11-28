FIFA World Cup Matchday 9 Preview with Mark Bosnich

Player of Brazil Richarlison scores during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / PX Images/ABACA/PA/Alamy
Published 28 November 2022 at 12:53pm
By SBS Radio
Source: SBS News
SBS Football analyst and former Soceroos goalkeeper Mark Bosnich previews Matchday 9 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Match previews include Cameroon v Serbia; South Korea v Ghana; Brazil v Switzerland; Portugal v Uruguay.
