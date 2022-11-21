First witness addresses Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ+ hate crimes

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shows Senior Counsel Assisting Peter Gray providing a statement during the Special Commission of Inquiry into historical LGBTIQ deaths, at the Chief Secretary’s Building in Sydney. Led by Justice John Sackar, the Inquiry is looking into all the unsolved deaths of LGBTIQ+ people (or people presumed to be LGBTIQ+), that may have been hate crimes, between 1970 and 2010. (AAP Image/Supplied by Special Commission, Paul Milazzo) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: PAUL MILAZZO/PR IMAGE
Published 21 November 2022 at 6:55pm
By Naveen Razik
Source: SBS News
Ignored and then humiliated. That was how one gay man was treated by New South Wales Police in the 1970s - after he was assaulted. The witness is the first of this week's public hearing by a Special Commission to investigate historical hate crimes in the state.
