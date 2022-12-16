Football Australia chief James Johnson talks to Craig Foster

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Football Australia CEO James Johnson talking to Craig Foster Source: SBS News
Published 16 December 2022 at 1:12pm
By Craig Foster, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Craig Foster
Source: SBS News
Football Australia CEO, James Johnson sat down with SBS analyst Craig Foster in the SBS Sydney studios to talk about the direction of the game in the wake of the Australian men’s team’s performance in Qatar.
