Footballing great Pelé has died

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82
Published 30 December 2022 at 8:29am
By John Baldock, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century has died at the age of 82
