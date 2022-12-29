SBS News In Depth

Footballing great Pelé has died

SBS News In Depth

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82 Source: AAP / Achim Scheidemann

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2022 at 8:29am
By John Baldock, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century has died at the age of 82

Published 30 December 2022 at 8:29am
By John Baldock, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SYDNEY NYE FIREWORKS PREPARATIONS

New Year firework preparations underway

A worker operates a machine to produce olive oil at an oil factory in Hama, Syria

Syria's olive oil industry sees signs of recovery

Another year of ups and downs

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Novak Djokovic holds his left hand to his temple

Novak Djokovic says he wants to 'move on' from vaccination saga