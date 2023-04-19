Fox and Dominion settle defamation case for $1.2 billion

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems leave New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, US

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems leave New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, US Source: AAP / Julio Cortez

Fox News has settled with Dominion Voting Systems for AU$1.2 billion, averting a trial which had the potential to require its senior executives to testify under oath. Dominion sought AU$2.4 billion in damages from Fox, alleging Fox broadcast false conspiracy theories about its voting equipment.

