France and Morocco take last two spots in World Cup semi-finals

Two people dancing on a football field.

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal celebrates with his mother the team's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final match. Source: Getty / Mike Hewitt/FIFA

Published 11 December 2022 at 12:01pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News

Morocco's historic World Cup win over Portugal is Morocco's third over a highly ranked European team in the tournament, a run that had brought delight both in Morocco and for Africans and Arabs more widely. In the other mouthwatering quarter final, France knocked out England.

