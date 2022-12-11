France and Morocco take last two spots in World Cup semi-finals

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal celebrates with his mother the team's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final match. Source: Getty / Mike Hewitt/FIFA
Published 11 December 2022 at 12:01pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
Morocco's historic World Cup win over Portugal is Morocco's third over a highly ranked European team in the tournament, a run that had brought delight both in Morocco and for Africans and Arabs more widely. In the other mouthwatering quarter final, France knocked out England.
