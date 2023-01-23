France, Germany confirm support for Ukraine, Boris Johnson pays a visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and former British PM Boris Johnson talk during their meeting in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and former British PM Boris Johnson talk during their meeting in Kyiv

The leaders of France and Ukraine have met in Paris to discuss sending Le Clerc tanks to Ukraine, as former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledging his full support for Ukraine. This comes as Sweden's bid to join NATO comes into jeopardy following the burning of the Quran there.

