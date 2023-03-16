Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
French fury as pension reforms pushed through parliament without a vote
Garbages are set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Source: AAP / Lewis Joly/AP
Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated in France after President Emmanuel Macron used a special constitutional power to force controversial pension reforms through the parliament without calling a vote. The government used the provision known as Article 49.3 after realising it would lose the vote to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64.
