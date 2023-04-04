From Afghanistan to Australia - how a mother and son rescued orphans from a war-torn nation

Nawid Cina walks with some of the children from the Mahboba's Promise orphanage in Afghanistan. (Supplied).JPG

Nawid Cina walks with some of the children from the Mahboba's Promise orphanage in Afghanistan. Source: Supplied / Rashida Yosufzai

Dozens of orphans have been evacuated from Afghanistan to Australia in a daring, year-long mission led by a mother and son based in Sydney. With the help of lawyers, community members and the Coalition and Labor governments, the pair helped save more than 80 vulnerable widows and children, despite Taliban threats.

