From Bankstown to the Superbowl - the gentle giant set to make history
Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media Source: Getty / Rob Carr
Next Monday, a 25-year-old son of Samoan immigrants from South West Sydney will play in America's biggest sporting event - the NFL Super Bowl. Having started playing the sport in just 2018 after a stint with the NRL team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Jordan Mailata has risen to the top of the game and is looking to take home its most prestigious trophy
