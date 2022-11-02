Gambling warning messages set to be toughened up

Punters are seen reading form guides in front of screens displaying racing odds Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Published 2 November 2022 at 6:19pm
By Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
'Gamble responsibly' is a familiar warning that ends the advertisements from online gambling companies.But that's set to change with a mix of seven new phrases to be introduced under changes by the Federal government. Some say the changes should go further - calling for an end to all ads promoting sports betting.
