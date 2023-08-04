Garma Festival opens with strong backing for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





The Gumatj clan Elder Djunga Djunga Yunupingu sends an emphatic call from the north east of Arnhem Land, on the sacred grounds of the Yolngu.





“We say yes to the voice. Let us carry the flame to the Australian people. We want everyone to know that this is important to us and our people."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is gifted a spear and the support of influential Indigenous leadership.





The Elder says they will continue to stand by his side.





"And we want you to know that we stand with you. Take this spear and use it for good things."





Acknowledging the quest by the late Gumatj leader who shaped a clan and a community, Yunupingu, who started the Garma Festival.





His death earlier this year is still felt deeply.





Yunupingu's sister, Dela Mununggurr, says they'll get through it together.





"Together we will all travel the high seas and the violent storms until we get through it to where it will be calm and peaceful...we will do it for you ((nickname for Yunupingu)) like what you did for us."





The community vows to continue the quest for constitutional change to recognise First Nations people.





The Prime Minister arrived to meet the Dilak Council, which is made up of local Yolngu clan leaders.





He praised the way they've managed to keep the community so tight, throughout all the hardships.





"The model which you have here is such a strong model for what a local voice will look like - a Voice to Canberra, not from Canberra. Very important."





The late Yunupingu met with every Prime Minister since Gough Whitlam.





The point of coming to Garma on Friday is to send a message ahead of the referendum in just a matter of months.





Mr Albanese says this is an issue that concerns all of Australia.





"This is something that is for First Nations people, but it is more than that. It is something for all of us. For all of us to be lifted up."





Mr Djawa Yunupingu says he has taken over from his brother as the senior leader.





"I myself support the voice to Parliament and my family support the voice to Parliament. The Dela council support the voice to Parliament. East Arnhem is abuzz."





That’s not changing the fierce resistance from the federal opposition.





Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, who will not be attending Garma this weekend, says it's a long path to reconciliation.





"I'm sure that good conversations will take place. reconciliation and indigenous policy is about more than one festival and one day. And I want to note that (Opposition leader) Peter Dutton has been to Arnhem land, Alice Springs, more than once, to Laverton."





But thousands are drawn to the Garma festival each year.





Ancient traditions are handed down over tens of thousands of years.





Yolngu elder Balupalu Yunupingu says people need to understand the meaning of these traditions.





"It’s very important for people to watch and learn about what we are performing here. It's very, very important for them and maybe people (will) change if they come here."



