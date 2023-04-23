Gloomy financial outlook for students with HECS debt

Student debt in Australia is set to soar by $4.5 billion this year, as indexation is applied to HECS loans at the start of June. As the cost of living continues to soar, there are calls for the government to address what some student unions and charities are calling a debt crisis. But Labor has no plans to change the system.

