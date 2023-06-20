Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Government accused of making refugees a health 'underclass'
Call for refugees to have better access to healthcare Credit: CDC Unsplash
Health experts and refugee advocates are calling on the state and federal governments to grant greater access to healthcare resources for refugees and asylum seekers. The calls come amid Refugee Week (18 - 24 June), an annual event to honour refugees from around the world as well as highlight the ongoing struggles of those fleeing conflict and persecution in the hopes of finding a better life.
