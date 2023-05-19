Greece election: Final pitch to voters as Greeks in Australia prepare to cast their ballots

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves to party supporters who are holding flags at an election rally.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at a pre-election rally in Thessaloniki on 18 May 2023. Source: AAP / Achilleas Chiras

The final election pitches in Greece have been delivered ahead of an election that could go to a second round of voting in the absence of an outright winner. For the first time, Greeks living abroad will also be able to vote without having to return to Greece.

