Greece evacuates 19,000 people from Rhodes

Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation on the island of Rhodes

Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation on the island of Rhodes

Thousands of people, including tourists, have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continue to spread for a sixth day on multiple fronts. The evacuation, involving nearly 19,000 individuals, is being described as a historic undertaking by Greek authorities. Tour operators have cancelled flights to the island, leaving many stranded, while neighbouring countries' firefighting assistance has been called upon to combat the blazes.

