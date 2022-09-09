'Grief is the price we pay for love' - Australia pays tribute

Members of the public leave messages of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 9 September 2022 at 10:58am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Australian political leaders are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth who played an overshadowing role in Australian politics and culture for over 70 years. Anthony Albanese says the Queen was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change.
Published 9 September 2022 at 10:58am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share