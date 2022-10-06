Hair cutting gesture in solidarity Iranian women

epa10219887 People take photos of a pile of hair cut by Iranian women during a protest following the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 October 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September. EPA/SEDAT SUNA Source: AAP / SEDAT SUNA/EPA