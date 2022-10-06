Hair cutting gesture in solidarity Iranian women

epa10219887 People take photos of a pile of hair cut by Iranian women during a protest following the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 October 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September. EPA/SEDAT SUNA Source: AAP / SEDAT SUNA/EPA
Published 6 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The fallout continues following the death of a young Iranian woman at the hands of the country's police force on September 16th.
Published 6 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share