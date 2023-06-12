Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Haitians fear for their lives amid chaos, carnage and kidnapping
Haitian physician and kidnap victim Dr Gerard Gilles Source: SBS News
Next month marks the second anniversary of the assassination of the president of Haiti. Since the murder on July 7, 2021, of Jovenel Moise, the poorest nation In the Western Hemisphere has lurched further into chaos. The United Nations says there have been more than 600 murders in the capital in April alone. Gangs have carved up Port-au-Prince where the population lives under siege with murder, rape and kidnapping rife.
