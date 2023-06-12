Haitians fear for their lives amid chaos, carnage and kidnapping

Haitian physician and kidnap victim Dr Gerard Gilles (SBS).jpg

Haitian physician and kidnap victim Dr Gerard Gilles Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Next month marks the second anniversary of the assassination of the president of Haiti. Since the murder on July 7, 2021, of Jovenel Moise, the poorest nation In the Western Hemisphere has lurched further into chaos. The United Nations says there have been more than 600 murders in the capital in April alone. Gangs have carved up Port-au-Prince where the population lives under siege with murder, rape and kidnapping rife.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Bus Crash

'More than we can bear' - 10 killed in Hunter Valley bus crash

Julieta González revisits Banfield Pit (AP).jpg

Transgender women testify in trial of those alleged to have tortured them

Keeping healthy can be as simple as taking regular walks (Jonas Jaken-Unsplash).jpg

Campaign focuses on keeping Australia's men healthy

Shellie Morris.jpg

Indigenous singer-songwriter Shellie Morris is appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia