Harrison hopes his robot could help to save lives – here’s how

Harrison hopes his robot could help to save lives – here’s howPlay06:05Harrison Ractivand, 12, with his award winning firefighting robot Source: SBS News / Sandra FulloonGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.56MB) Despite growing fears around the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, educators say teaching children to program robots can have long-term learning benefits.This feature was produced in collaboration with SBS RussianListen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesDeadly Everest climbing season prompts questions about safetyThe desperate situation at an orphanage in SudanBanks told to clean up their act over deceased estatesRecession fears grow as a record number of people take on multiple jobs