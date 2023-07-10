Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Health warning over heavily caffeinated drink
A can of PRIME, a beverage brand founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
An influencer-backed energy drink is facing scrutiny from politicians and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine in the United States. It comes as health experts in Australia call for better regulation over the consumption of caffeine energy drinks.
