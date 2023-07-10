Health warning over heavily caffeinated drink

A can of PRIME, a beverage brand founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI

A can of PRIME, a beverage brand founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

An influencer-backed energy drink is facing scrutiny from politicians and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine in the United States. It comes as health experts in Australia call for better regulation over the consumption of caffeine energy drinks.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the media gather at the entrance to BBC Broadcasting House in London

Jimmy Savile, Rolf Harris - now the BBC faces a new scandal

The Whakaari-White Island volcano erupting, in New Zealand on 9th December 2019

Whakaari/White Island trial gets underway in NZ

OTM - China (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Is China headed for deflation and child care subsidy changes

Changes to the Child Care Subsidy aim to help ease the financial burden on families (Christopher Ryan-Unsplash).jpg

Child care subsidy goes up - but so do fees