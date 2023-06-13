Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Heart failure: it's not the death sentence you thought it was
Heart surgery underway Credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash
More than 500,000 Australians are currently living with heart failure, with many more potentially undiagnosed. A new Australian-first guide is being launched which aims to raise awareness around the condition. But what is heart failure and what are some of the key signs and symptoms to look out for?
