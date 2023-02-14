Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Home Affairs Minister accuses Iran of 'interference' in Australia
Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
The Federal Government has taken the unusual step of revealing the foreign power at the centre of a foiled espionage plot in Australia. The Home Affairs Minister says Iran has attempted to conduct a surveillance operation on an Iranian Australian on Australian soil, including an alleged home invasion. The government also issued a broader warning to any foreign powers that may be 'operating in the shadows' in Australia that they are being monitored by authorities
