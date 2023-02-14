Home Affairs Minister accuses Iran of 'interference' in Australia

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal Government has taken the unusual step of revealing the foreign power at the centre of a foiled espionage plot in Australia. The Home Affairs Minister says Iran has attempted to conduct a surveillance operation on an Iranian Australian on Australian soil, including an alleged home invasion. The government also issued a broader warning to any foreign powers that may be 'operating in the shadows' in Australia that they are being monitored by authorities

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

A sign reading No Grog (alcohol) in Alice Springs.

NT Government presents alcohol proposals for Alice Springs

Vaping raises health concerns

Is vaping bad for you? This is what the experts say.

Parliament House (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Is Australia able to avoid recession?

OTM - real estate, housing, mortgages, interest rates (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Rates to peak higher at 4.1per cent?