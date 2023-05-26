Hopes new hydrogen generator will help net zero fight

Vicky Au and John Chiefari with CSM rods (SBS).jpg

CSIRO's Vicky Au and John Chiefari with CSM rods (SBS)

With the nation's energy regulator confirming an increase in the electricity price cap, it's hoped a new hydrogen transport technology could help lower power prices and achieve net zero in Australia. The CSIRO has developed a movable hydrogen generator, enabling the renewable energy source to be transported to even the most remote parts of the country.

