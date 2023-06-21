Hotel immigration detention policy to change following Commissioner's critical report

Serious and prolonged human rights issues of holding people in hotel immigration detention have been highlighted by Australia’s Human Rights Commissioner. The Department of Home Affairs has responded to the Commissioner's report by accepting only two of her 24 recommendations, but says it is changing the policy.

