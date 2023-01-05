House of Representatives is in 'chaos and confusion'

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by reporters as the House of Representatives adjourns Source: SIPA USA / Sipa USA/Sipa USA
Published 5 January 2023 at 12:40pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
The United States Congress has been plunged into crisis, with the House of Representatives unable to elect a speaker for a second day. Representatives in the chamber have now voted six times so far, in a bid to elect a speaker, but none of those votes have delivered a majority.
Published 5 January 2023 at 12:40pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
Share