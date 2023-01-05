SBS News In Depth

House of Representatives is in 'chaos and confusion'

SBS News In Depth

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by reporters as the House of Representatives adjourns

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by reporters as the House of Representatives adjourns Source: SIPA USA / Sipa USA/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2023 at 12:40pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News

The United States Congress has been plunged into crisis, with the House of Representatives unable to elect a speaker for a second day. Representatives in the chamber have now voted six times so far, in a bid to elect a speaker, but none of those votes have delivered a majority.

Published 5 January 2023 at 12:40pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MEDICARE STOCK

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

WHO questions China's COVID-19 data

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

Is working from home the new normal?