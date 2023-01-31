How did a suicide bomber get into a Peshawar mosque?

Security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer killed in the Peshawar bombing

Security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer killed in the Peshawar bombing Source: AAP / AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Rescuers have been pulling bodies and searching for survivors after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in the volatile north-western city of Peshawar in Pakistan. This latest attack by resurgent Islamist militants targeting police has killed 59 people, including 27 police officials, and injured many more.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Richard Marles speaks during a press conference with his French counterpart

France and Australia enter agreement to support Ukraine

Richard Marles speaks during a press conference with his French counterpart

France and Australia enter agreement to support Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

'Calm tensions rather than inflame them' - Anthony Blinken in Israel

A female footy player plumber at a construction site in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

Work to do on gender job divide in Australia