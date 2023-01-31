Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
How did a suicide bomber get into a Peshawar mosque?
Security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer killed in the Peshawar bombing Source: AAP / AP
Rescuers have been pulling bodies and searching for survivors after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in the volatile north-western city of Peshawar in Pakistan. This latest attack by resurgent Islamist militants targeting police has killed 59 people, including 27 police officials, and injured many more.
