How Lacrosse is reclaiming its Indigenous heritage

Six year old Anton McCray is learning fundamental Native American Lacrosse techniques

Six year old Anton McCray is learning fundamental Native American Lacrosse techniques

Published 30 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Rhodri Davies (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Lacrosse has a reputation as an elitist sport played in posh schools - but it was originally a Native American game, played across North America before European colonisers arrived.

This item was first broadcast on the BBC World Service
