How the small Royal Darwin Hospital coped with Bali bombing victims

Bali bombing victims arrive in Darwin to be taken to hospital in 2002 (SBS).jpg

Bali bombing victims arrive in Darwin to be taken to hospital in 2002 Source: SBS News / SBS

Published 10 October 2022 at 8:16pm
By Laetitia Lemke
This week marks 20 years since a deadly terrorist attack in Bali. 88 Australians were among hundreds killed in the bomb blasts along Kuta’s busy nightclub strip. With local health services stretched, dozens of wounded Australians were medically evacuated for lifesaving treatment. And all eyes turned to the closest major hospital in Darwin, where a small team transformed its unaccredited emergency department and eight bed intensive care unit to save lives.

