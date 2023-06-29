Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
How tiny bee brains are shaping our future
A honeybee sucks nectar from a Lavender flower Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
An Australian-led study shows that bees are capable of making fast, accurate decisions in under a second. Those behind the research say it not only enhances our understanding of insect brains, but also provides a model for the design of modern technologies such autonomous robots and artificial intelligence. But how?
Share