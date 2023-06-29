How tiny bee brains are shaping our future

Lavender farm in Bijbehara, India - 21 Jun 2023

A honeybee sucks nectar from a Lavender flower Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

An Australian-led study shows that bees are capable of making fast, accurate decisions in under a second. Those behind the research say it not only enhances our understanding of insect brains, but also provides a model for the design of modern technologies such autonomous robots and artificial intelligence. But how?

