SBS News In Depth

'I want to make people happy' - Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side

SBS News In Depth

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and children at the ceremony Source: AAP / STR/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2023 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Cristiano Ronaldo has been welcomed by AlNassr fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a presentation ceremony in front of 25,000 football fans. Ronaldo has come to the oil rich nation with a record-setting contract for two and a half years, after turning down offers from several clubs around the world, including from Australia.

Published 4 January 2023 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

The rubble of the temporary barracks in Makiivka

'Strengthen our defences' - Zelenskyy

The rubble of the temporary barracks in Makiivka

'Strengthen our defences' - Zelenskyy

Kevin McCarthy listens as votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House

US Republicans in uproar over choosing House Speaker

The coffin of soccer legend Pele arrives at a Santos cemetery

Pelé laid to rest in Santos