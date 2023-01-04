'I want to make people happy' - Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and children at the ceremony Source: AAP / STR/EPA
Published 4 January 2023 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Cristiano Ronaldo has been welcomed by AlNassr fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a presentation ceremony in front of 25,000 football fans. Ronaldo has come to the oil rich nation with a record-setting contract for two and a half years, after turning down offers from several clubs around the world, including from Australia.
