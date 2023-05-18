Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Iceland summit launches register of Russian damages in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears at the Iceland summit Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
Iceland's prime minister has described the launch of a Register of Damages caused by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine as "ground-breaking". It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for more pressure to be put on Russia following further strikes on regions across the country, and the UN Secretary-General welcomes the extension of a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain for another 60 days.
Share