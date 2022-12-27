SBS News In Depth

'If I fire first, I will kill you' - Myanmar's civil war has split families

Rebel insurgents resting in the forests of Myanmar

Rebel insurgents resting in the forests of Myanmar

Published 28 December 2022 at 9:36am
By Rebecca Henschke (BBC)
Source: SBS News

The coup and violent civil war in Myanmar has split families down the middle. One man who leads a faction of the pro-democracy fighters in Myanmar has four of his sons are fighting alongside him. But two other sons are fighting against him - for the country’s military. There is a real chance of meeting their loved ones on the battlefield. The names and some voices in this item have been changed to protect the family.

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.

