'If we don't die from war, we will die from epidemics and diseases': Desperation in Gaza as war intensifies

Sounds of trucks





The first aid trucks to enter Gaza in two weeks.





The Rafah crossing that connects Egypt to the southern Gaza Strip was opened to allow 20 trucks into Gaza, bringing food, water and medical supplies.





That number of trucks is small compared to the 400 trucks that would arrive daily before Israel cut off access completely after the Hamas attack on Israel.





At the Rafah crossing, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says at least 100 trucks daily are needed but getting the first trucks in is a good start.





"It is impossible to be here and not to feel a broken heart. Behind these walls we have two million people that is suffering enormously, so these trucks are not just trucks. They are a lifeline. They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza."





Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians have been rationing food and drinking dirty water.





World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain says starvation is "rampant", with millions of people at risk of starvation.







The UN says 60 per cent of the population have fled their homes.





Tahreer Tabash and her six children is one of the shelters in Gaza's south, where she was hoping for a safe haven from the Israeli airstrikes over the last fortnight.





But she says there has been no reprieve.





"Our children suffer a lot at night. They cry all night, they pee themselves without meaning to, and I don't have time to clean up after them, one after the other. The place is full, I can't take care of my children, clean for them, I can't. There is not even 1 percent of a good, healthy, and safe life for a child. There is no safety. If we don't die from war, we will die from epidemics and diseases."





Israel says it is determined to push ahead with a ground offensive in Gaza aimed at eliminating Hamas.







Hundreds of tanks are stationed near the border ready for further orders, with 360,000 reserve troops mobilised.





A spokesman for the Israeli military, Daniel Hagari, says assessments are being made on when to launch a ground offensive.





And he warned Israel will increase its airstrikes in Gaza.





He repeated warnings for civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate.





Speaking to Israeli soldiers at the Gaza border, the head of the Israel Defense Force Herzi Halevi says his objective is clear.





“Gaza is densely populated, the enemy is preparing a lot of things, but we are preparing things for him as well... We will enter the Gaza Strip. We will begin an operational and professional mission to destroy the Hamas operatives, the Hamas infrastructure, and we will also keep in our minds the images and the scenes from two weeks ago."





A top official from the Hezbollah group, saying it stands with Hamas.







Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Kassem vowed that Israel "had no hope of victory" in its war against Hamas.





"We are concerned; and we are part of this battle. Let it be clear that whenever events unfold and something arises that requires our intervention to be greater, we will do so."





Meanwhile, Hamas says it is working with mediators led by Egypt and Qatar to release all civilian hostages held in Gaza.





Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were the first hostages to be released from a group of at least 210 people.





The pair conveyed their relief and thanks at being freed in a phone call with US President Joe Biden.





Joe Biden: “Hey Judith.”





Judith Raanan: “Hello President.”





Joe Biden: “I'm so glad you're out”.





Judith Raanan: “Thank you so very, very much.”





Joe Biden: “Hey Nat, how are you? God love you.”





Natalie Raanan: "I just want to say thank you for your services for Israel."





Joe Biden: "Look, that has been long-serving. I am just delighted we're able to get you out. We’ve been working on it a long time. We're going to get them all out, God willing."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is travelling to the United States for an official visit that will include talks with President Biden and discussion of the Middle East and the role of diplomacy.





That topic was also the focus at a summit in Egypt attended by leaders from Arab and European countries.





Iran and Israel were absent.





German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says it's encouraging that there was agreement from those who attended.





"And I’m glad that here in this room we agree that ultimately this region needs a new peace process that will allow both Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully and securely side by side in a two independent states. This may sound far away today, but only a just and lasting solution would also mean the ultimate defeat of Hamas and its playbook which is based on complete rejection of humanity, of diplomacy."













































