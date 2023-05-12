Imran Khan released - arrest ruled as 'illegal'

PAKISTAN IMRAN KHAN RELEASE

Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan celebrate after the country's top court ordered his release Source: AAP / ARSHAD ARBAB/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, deeming his arrest was illegal. But the government has denounced the ruling, and claims it is determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier.))

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A Storm Shadow missile (Reuters).jpg

UK provides Ukraine with cruise missiles

SPACE AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRES

Direct link found between Black Summer fires and succeeding floods

CANOLA FIELDS FEATURE

Wide open roads enticing more people from the cities

QUESTION TIME

Budget's migration plan will exacerbate housing crisis: Dutton