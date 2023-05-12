Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Imran Khan released - arrest ruled as 'illegal'
Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan celebrate after the country's top court ordered his release Source: AAP / ARSHAD ARBAB/EPA
Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, deeming his arrest was illegal. But the government has denounced the ruling, and claims it is determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier.))
