Indonesia, Malaysia say they are unfairly targeted over palm oil and deforestation
Orangutans' forest homes are under threat by deforestation blamed on palm oil production Source: AAP / Chester Zoo/Cover Images
The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to increase cooperation to fight what they call discriminatory measures against their palm oil products. The countries are the world's top two producers and exporters of palm oil which is an edible vegetable oil that's used in a wide range of products. Its production has long been controversial because of concerns over deforestation and habitat loss for endangered animals such as the orangutan.
