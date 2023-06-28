Inquiry recommends nationwide ban on betting ads within three years

A Parliamentary Inquiry into Online Gambling has recommended the national ban on betting ads be implemented in the next three years. Its report also urges the government to view gambling addiction as a health issue, and establish a national strategy for harm reduction and a national online gambling ombudsman.

