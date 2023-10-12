INTERVIEW: Australian father in Israel speaks of his terrifying experience

Australian father Anthony lives in Israel (SBS).jpg

Australian father Anthony lives in Israel Source: SBS News

Anthony is an Australian who lives with his dual-citizenship wife on the Be-eri Kibbutz, the same Kibbutz where Australian grandmother Galit Carbonne was killed. His children are all aged under 4. Anthony and his family ran into their safe room and waited there for 12 or so hours, when the IDF came to rescue them. After their rescue, Hamas militants fired on them again. Anthony and his family are now safe and being put up at a hotel on the Dead Sea with other surviving members of the kibbutz. CONTENT WARNING: Listeners may find some of this interview distressing.

