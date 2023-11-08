INTERVIEW: CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre on High Court detention ruling

Kon Karapanagiotidis (Supplied).jpg

Source: Supplied / Asylum Seeker Resource Centre

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The head of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre has welcomed the High Court ruling that indefinite immigration detention is unlawful. The court overturned a 2004 ruling that unsuccessful asylum seekers who could not be removed to another country could lawfully be held in indefinite detention. The Chief Executive of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Kon Karapanagiotidis, spoke to Greg Dyett.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

One of the Carla Zampatti award winners, MaryJane Amos (Image supplied).jpg

Winners announced for Carla Zampatti scholarships that celebrate iconic designer's legacy

Graphic of computer infrastructure and host Ricardo Goncalves.

SBS On the Money: What does the latest Optus outage say about Australia's telecommunications infrastructure?

Coral bleaching discovered at record depths of the Indian Ocean.

'Equivalent to boiling Sydney Harbour every eight minutes': New report finds world's oceans are in crisis

KELLY BAYER ROSMARIN OPTUS

Millions lose phone and internet service in Optus outage