INTERVIEW: CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre on High Court detention ruling
Source: Supplied / Asylum Seeker Resource Centre
The head of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre has welcomed the High Court ruling that indefinite immigration detention is unlawful. The court overturned a 2004 ruling that unsuccessful asylum seekers who could not be removed to another country could lawfully be held in indefinite detention. The Chief Executive of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Kon Karapanagiotidis, spoke to Greg Dyett.
