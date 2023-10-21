INTERVIEW: Philippines Foreign Minister wishes China would "not be so assertive" in South China Sea

UN General Assembly

Philippine's Foreign Minister Enrique Austria Manalo addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Source: AAP / Mary Altaffer/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Foreign Secretary of the Philippines says the country remains committed to settling differences with China in the South China Sea through diplomacy. Enrique Manalo has spoken with SBS reporter Claudia Farhart about recent maritime incidents in the region involving Chinese warships. He says he wishes China would be less 'assertive', warning that with each event there is the danger of escalation.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Israel Palestinians

Hamas releases two of 200 hostages captured in Israel

Vesela Grujoska at Sydney's Central Station (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Vesa is 80 and still working full time. She’s not alone.

Sydney Opera House at its official opening on 20 October 1973 (SBS).jpg

Sydney's Opera House is having a birthday, and everyone is invited

Free range chickens

Bird flu's troubling new evolution