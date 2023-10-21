Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
INTERVIEW: Philippines Foreign Minister wishes China would "not be so assertive" in South China Sea
Philippine's Foreign Minister Enrique Austria Manalo addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Source: AAP / Mary Altaffer/AP
The Foreign Secretary of the Philippines says the country remains committed to settling differences with China in the South China Sea through diplomacy. Enrique Manalo has spoken with SBS reporter Claudia Farhart about recent maritime incidents in the region involving Chinese warships. He says he wishes China would be less 'assertive', warning that with each event there is the danger of escalation.
