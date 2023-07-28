Investment lacking in grassroots Indigenous-led football

There are concerns around First Nations football representation, as the latest funding from Football Australia failed to extend to Indigenous-led initiatives. Indigenous Football Australia has sent a letter to football's governing body, FIFA, and Football Australia, calling for greater funding and Indigenous representation at the highest levels of the sport.

