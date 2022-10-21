Iranian trainers helping Russia with Ukraine drone attacks: US claims

FILE - Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17, 2022. Source: AAP / Roman Hrytsyna/AP
Published 21 October 2022 at 2:33pm
By Essem Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
The United States says Iranian military personnel are in Crimea instructing Russian troops on how to use drones supplied by the Iranian government. The US government says it is concerned that Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as long-range missiles.
