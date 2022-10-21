SBS News In Depth

Iranian trainers helping Russia with Ukraine drone attacks: US claims

SBS News In Depth

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17, 2022

FILE - Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17, 2022. Source: AAP / Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 2:33pm
By Essem Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

The United States says Iranian military personnel are in Crimea instructing Russian troops on how to use drones supplied by the Iranian government. The US government says it is concerned that Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as long-range missiles.

Published 21 October 2022 at 2:33pm
By Essem Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Security Council Meets on Women and Peace and Security (UN-Rick Bajornas).jpg

Women are critical in pursuit of peace, says UN

A fish store worker places 4-figure prices on produce

Inflation in Argentina set to hit 95 per cent

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street

'I cannot deliver' - Liz Truss resigns

A social media influencer presenting an idyllic picture of cotton production in Xinjiang (YouTube).jpg

China using ethnic-minority influencers to "sanitise" image of Xinjiang report finds