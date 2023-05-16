Is Australia's smaller international student sector costing it regional influence?

Students at the University of New South Wales

Students at the University of New South Wales Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia has long been considered a destination of choice for international students. But some experts say Australia has now lost ground when it comes to the benefits Australia could gain from overseas enrolments, and that could have implications for its regional influence

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian soldiers engage Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukrainian military push back Russian forces in Bakhmut as Zelenskyy drums up support

Newly elected International Organization for Migration (OIM) Director General Amy Pope

UN migration agency elects first female Director General

Anthony Albanese during his visit to a clinic in Adelaide

Ministers out to spread the word on the Budget

A submerged Lismore sign is seen in central Lismore, NSW, during the 2017 floods

Flood preparations to come under federal control