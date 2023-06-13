Is Opera still fit for purpose?

Rehearsals underway for Rigoletto (SBS).jpg

Rehearsals underway for Rigoletto Source: SBS News

Some of the world’s most famous operas - written in the 18th and 19th centuries - have been criticised as celebrating misogyny or upholding racist stereotypes. As Verdi’s masterpiece ‘Rigoletto’ opens at the Sydney Opera House, SBS spoke to Opera Australia about whether historical works should be reframed and updated for a modern-day audience.

