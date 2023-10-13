Israel blocks aid to Gaza strip until hostages are freed

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





The surprise assault by Hamas militants over the weekend has caused at least 1,300 deaths in Israel, according to the Israeli military.





In response, Israel denied the 2.3 million Gazan residents access to food, water, fuel and electricity and has pounded the region with air strikes, killing at least 1,400 people.





The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.





The Knesset, Israel's parliament, has approved the emergency unity government under the aegis of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Israel says there will be no humanitarian exceptions to its siege and air bombardment of the Gaza Strip, until all the hostages being held by Hamas are freed. The number of hostages is still being determined but there may be as many as a hundred.





Mr Netanyahu called for unity:





“There'll be many difficult days ahead. But I have no doubt that the forces of civilisation will win. And the reason that's true is because we understand what is the first prerequisite of victory- moral clarity. This is a time. A particular time, a special time that we must stand tall, proud and united against evil.”





Meanwhile, the Israeli response is causing fears of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. The Red Cross and Red Crescent Society are pleading for the blockade to be lifted to allow fuel in to power hospitals as well as food and water.





Egypt says it is trying to allow aid in through its single border crossing with Gaza. Although not technically closed, the crossing at Rafah between Gaza and Egypt has been rendered inoperable by Israeli airstrikes.





Egypt maintains relations with both Israel and Hamas and has brokered complex cease-fire deals between the bitter foes during previous bouts of violence.





Now Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is calling for humanitarian help to be allowed through.





“Egypt is ready to harness all its capabilities and efforts to mediate in coordination with all international and regional actors without restrictions or conditions.”





United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Mr Netanyahu and the two men held a joint press conference.





“The value thaHt we place on human life and human dignity, that's what makes us who we are. And we count them among our greatest strength. That's why it's so important to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians, and that's why we mourn the loss of every innocent life, civilians of every faith, every nationality who've been killed.”





He also said that Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people or what he called "their legitimate aspirations".





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which gained power in the Gaza Strip after winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Mr Blinken left for Jordan to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party is a rival of Hamas, and King Abdullah.





He will then go to Doha where he will talk with senior Qatari officials.





Australia is now setting up the evacuation of its citizens from Israel. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says 19 Australians are currently stuck in the Gaza Strip.





“We're doing all that we can. This is an extraordinary logistical exercise while a war is going on and we're doing whatever we can in these circumstances to assist.”



