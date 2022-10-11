'It doesn't have to be like this' - the stigma around mental health

This story is part of SBS’s health and wellbeing initiative ‘Mind Your Health’ – visit and there, you can listen to the Great Minds podcast and find out more about your wellbeing with stories and information, in more than 30 languages.
Many suffer in silence because of the stigma associated with mental illness Source: Getty / fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 11 October 2022 at 4:09pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Nearly a billion people around the world are diagnosed with a mental illness yet they and many more are suffering in silence because they fear the stigma associated with psychiatric disorders according to a global report. Researchers from 40 countries around the world have been looking into the issue
Published 11 October 2022 at 4:09pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share