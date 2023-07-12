'It's a real threat': Senate committee on foreign interference through social media

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE PUBLIC HEARING

Committee chair James Paterson during a Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media public hearing. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

A senate committee has heard social media is being weaponised for foreign interference through the surveillance, intimidation, harassment and misleading of Australians. Social media companies have defended their role in allowing it to happen, saying they are working to prevent harm by self-regulating.

