Japan's outgoing ambassador to Australia defends his country's sole custody system
Japan's outgoing ambassador to Australia Yamagami Shingo has defended his country's sole custody system. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Diplomatic pressure has been building on Japan over its sole custody system which has led to child abductions. Under the Japanese laws, sole custody orders are made if there's a dispute between divorcing couples. The parent who was last living with the children gets sole custody and can block the other parent's access. It's led to Japanese nationals leaving Australia with their children after relationship breakdowns to win custody. SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson raised the issue with Japan's outgoing ambassador to Australia, Yamagami Shingo.
