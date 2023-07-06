Judge rules hotel detention legal but lacking humanity

DETENTION FEDERAL COURT DECISION

Mostafa ‘Moz’ Azimitabar speaks outside the Federal Court in Melbourne, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

A Federal Court judge has ruled Australia's use of hotels as makeshift detention centres for asylum seekers and refugees awaiting medical treatment was legal. But, he says the practice 'lacked humanity'. The landmark case was brought by Kurdish refugee who was detained in two Melbourne hotels for over 14-months.

