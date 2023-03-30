Legislation introduced to trigger Voice to Parliament referendum

LINDA BURNEY VOICE PRESSER

A tshirt logo reads ‘Voice Makarrata’ at a press conference after the introduction of a bill to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strat Islander Voice in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A bill that will allow for the Voice to Parliament referendum to proceed has been introduced into the House of Representatives in Canberra. The Constitution Alteration Bill will enable the referendum to be held for people to vote on whether or not to enshrine a proposed Voice to Parliament into the constitution and formally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the First Peoples of Australia.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UNCLE ARCHIE ROACH STATE MEMORIAL

'Difficult' Indigenous elder gets apology over Obama snub

OTM - Generic, networks, technology (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Bank impersonation scams are rising, and becoming more sophisticated

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

'Simply about survival': ACTU wants a 7 per cent rise for the lowest-paid workers

MONIQUE RYAN BONE MARROW REGISTER PRESSER

Australia wants to recruit an extra 125,000 bone marrow donors