Legislation introduced to trigger Voice to Parliament referendum
A tshirt logo reads ‘Voice Makarrata’ at a press conference after the introduction of a bill to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strat Islander Voice in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
A bill that will allow for the Voice to Parliament referendum to proceed has been introduced into the House of Representatives in Canberra. The Constitution Alteration Bill will enable the referendum to be held for people to vote on whether or not to enshrine a proposed Voice to Parliament into the constitution and formally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the First Peoples of Australia.
